Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) PT Lowered to C$48.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$62.00 to C$48.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares cut shares of Stelco to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Stelco in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a hold rating on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Stelco from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Stelco from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stelco to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stelco currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Stelco Trading Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:STZHF opened at $24.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.20. Stelco has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $45.45.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

