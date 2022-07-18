Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1133 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Stellus Capital Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Stellus Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 88.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.2%.

Stellus Capital Investment Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE SCM traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,354. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.16. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $14.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 8.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group cut shares of Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert T. Ladd purchased 8,834 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.86 per share, for a total transaction of $113,605.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 626,581 shares in the company, valued at $8,057,831.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Stellus Capital Investment news, CEO Robert T. Ladd bought 8,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.86 per share, for a total transaction of $113,605.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 626,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,057,831.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert T. Ladd bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $68,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 632,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,236,852.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 18,334 shares of company stock worth $223,515 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stellus Capital Investment

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Stellus Capital Investment as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

