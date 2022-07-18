stETH (Lido) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.76 Billion (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. During the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be bought for about $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a total market capitalization of $4.76 billion and approximately $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get stETH (Lido) alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 833.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $955.15 or 0.04301047 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00020446 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001842 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for stETH (Lido) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH (Lido) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.