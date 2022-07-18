stETH (STETH) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.39 Million

stETH (STETH) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. Over the last week, stETH has traded flat against the dollar. stETH has a market cap of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH coin can now be bought for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 832.2% against the dollar and now trades at $985.01 or 0.04438536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00020686 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001679 BTC.

stETH Coin Profile

stETH launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi. The official website for stETH is lido.fi. stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Buying and Selling stETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

