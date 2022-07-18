Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) a $155.00 Price Target

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) received a $155.00 target price from equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Barclays decreased their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $153.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.15 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.54.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.93. 2,121,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,935,557. The firm has a market cap of $71.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.99, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.79 and a 200 day moving average of $140.76. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $2,037.69 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 109.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,739 shares of company stock worth $12,616,323 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

