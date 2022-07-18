Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 18th (AMH, AOS, AWK, CASY, CLRB, EVAX, FTHM, INVH, IPGDF, MLI)

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2022

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, July 18th:

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS). Northcoast Research issued a buy rating on the stock.

Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY). Benchmark Co. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $5.50 price target on the stock.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Sandfire Resources America (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

