Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 18th (AMH, AOS, AWK, CASY, CLRB, EVAX, FTHM, INVH, IPGDF, MLI)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, July 18th:

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS). Northcoast Research issued a buy rating on the stock.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK)

Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY). Benchmark Co. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $5.50 price target on the stock.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Sandfire Resources America (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

