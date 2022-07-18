StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Oasis Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OAS opened at $109.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.84. Oasis Petroleum has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $181.34.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $652.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.50 million.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.