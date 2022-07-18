StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Get Bellicum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLCM opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.44. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1.54.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BLCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.