StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Isoray (NYSE:ISR)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ISR opened at $0.32 on Friday. Isoray has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $46.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.29.

Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative net margin of 56.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $2.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Isoray will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

