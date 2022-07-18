StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
SB Financial Group Stock Performance
SB Financial Group stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average of $18.81. SB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $120.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.04.
SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 million. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 21.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SB Financial Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
SB Financial Group Company Profile
SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SB Financial Group (SBFG)
- Financial services firm Block stock has fallen (-59%) in 2022
- Hold Pfizer Today With Catalysts for Further Growth Tomorrow
- NVIDIA Stock is a Winding Up for a Record Setting Second Half
- Johnson & Johnson Continues to Prove its Value in a Volatile Year
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.