StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Stock Performance

SB Financial Group stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average of $18.81. SB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $120.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 million. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 21.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SB Financial Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SB Financial Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,978,000. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,265,000. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,045,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 456,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 29,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after purchasing an additional 27,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.