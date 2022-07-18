StockNews.com Lowers Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

AIT stock opened at $90.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Applied Industrial Technologies has a one year low of $80.93 and a one year high of $111.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.66.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $980.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

In other news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 4,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $518,050.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,946.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total transaction of $542,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,653.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 4,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $518,050.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,946.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,519,802. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

