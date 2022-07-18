StockNews.com Upgrades Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) to “Hold”

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

XNCR has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Xencor from $66.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Xencor Price Performance

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $31.01 on Friday. Xencor has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $43.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xencor

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $1.09. Xencor had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Xencor’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Xencor will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Xencor by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,385,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,396,000 after purchasing an additional 50,387 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Xencor by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,393,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,592,000 after purchasing an additional 69,206 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Xencor by 19.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,968,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,210,000 after purchasing an additional 488,131 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Xencor by 6.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,818,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,506,000 after purchasing an additional 113,818 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Xencor by 9.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 926,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,727,000 after purchasing an additional 81,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

