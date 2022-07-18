Stratos (STOS) Price Hits $0.25 on Major Exchanges

Stratos (STOS) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Stratos coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001132 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Stratos has traded 30.9% higher against the dollar. Stratos has a market capitalization of $5.07 million and approximately $857,350.00 worth of Stratos was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,135.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,298.09 or 0.05844600 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004502 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001634 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002190 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00021005 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001914 BTC.
Stratos Profile
Stratos’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,152,153 coins. Stratos’ official Twitter account is @Stratos_Network.
Stratos Coin Trading
