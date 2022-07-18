Strike Trading 7.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 18th. During the last week, Strike has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. Strike has a total market capitalization of $63.27 million and $19.24 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike coin can now be purchased for $19.39 or 0.00086688 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,149.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,304.49 or 0.05831405 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004469 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001624 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002179 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00020872 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001904 BTC.
Strike Profile
Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,262,820 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance.
Buying and Selling Strike
Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.