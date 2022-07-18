Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $61.10

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $61.10 and last traded at $61.11, with a volume of 5346 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.44.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $166.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.64 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 42.30% and a net margin of 20.75%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director C Michael Jacobi sold 3,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $197,854.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at $220,694.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

Further Reading

