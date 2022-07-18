Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wolfe Research from $41.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Summit Materials from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Summit Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Summit Materials from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.86.

NYSE:SUM opened at $23.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.21 and its 200-day moving average is $29.99. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.55. Summit Materials has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $41.46.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $392.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.55 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,264,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,885,000 after acquiring an additional 119,240 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,032,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,561,000 after purchasing an additional 58,438 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 8.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,903,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,435,000 after purchasing an additional 519,296 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 16.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,577,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,295,000 after purchasing an additional 905,585 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,681,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,649,000 after purchasing an additional 53,011 shares during the period.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

