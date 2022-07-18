Sun (New) (SUN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $19.96 Million

Sun (New) (SUN) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Sun (New) coin can currently be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Sun (New) has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Sun (New) has a total market cap of $62.00 million and approximately $19.96 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,166.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,320.76 or 0.05834231 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004469 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,638.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002201 BTC.

About Sun (New)

Sun (New) is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,514,908,025 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio.

Sun (New) Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sun (New) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sun (New) using one of the exchanges listed above.

