Sun Valley Gold LLC Buys 300,000 Shares of Gold Standard Ventures Corp (TSE:GSV) Stock

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (TSE:GSV – Get Rating) insider Sun Valley Gold LLC purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$117,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 56,869,838 shares in the company, valued at C$22,179,236.82.

Sun Valley Gold LLC also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 15th, Sun Valley Gold LLC purchased 87,946 shares of Gold Standard Ventures stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.38 per share, with a total value of C$33,155.64.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Sun Valley Gold LLC purchased 124,414 shares of Gold Standard Ventures stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.51 per share, with a total value of C$63,202.31.

On Monday, April 25th, Sun Valley Gold LLC purchased 217,124 shares of Gold Standard Ventures stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.53 per share, with a total value of C$115,813.94.

TSE:GSV traded up C$0.01 on Monday, hitting C$0.38. 151,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,129. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 21.71 and a quick ratio of 20.69. Gold Standard Ventures Corp has a 52 week low of C$0.36 and a 52 week high of C$0.72. The company has a market cap of C$136.32 million and a P/E ratio of -14.07.

Gold Standard Ventures ( TSE:GSV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Gold Standard Ventures Corp will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$1.00 price objective on the stock.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 53,570 acres located in the Elko County, Nevada.

