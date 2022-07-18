Sun Valley Gold LLC Buys 300,000 Shares of Gold Standard Ventures Corp (TSE:GSV) Stock

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (TSE:GSV – Get Rating) insider Sun Valley Gold LLC purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$117,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 56,869,838 shares in the company, valued at C$22,179,236.82.
Sun Valley Gold LLC also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 15th, Sun Valley Gold LLC purchased 87,946 shares of Gold Standard Ventures stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.38 per share, with a total value of C$33,155.64.
- On Wednesday, April 27th, Sun Valley Gold LLC purchased 124,414 shares of Gold Standard Ventures stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.51 per share, with a total value of C$63,202.31.
- On Monday, April 25th, Sun Valley Gold LLC purchased 217,124 shares of Gold Standard Ventures stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.53 per share, with a total value of C$115,813.94.
Gold Standard Ventures Stock Up 2.7 %
TSE:GSV traded up C$0.01 on Monday, hitting C$0.38. 151,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,129. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 21.71 and a quick ratio of 20.69. Gold Standard Ventures Corp has a 52 week low of C$0.36 and a 52 week high of C$0.72. The company has a market cap of C$136.32 million and a P/E ratio of -14.07.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$1.00 price objective on the stock.
About Gold Standard Ventures
Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 53,570 acres located in the Elko County, Nevada.
