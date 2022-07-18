Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) Shares Up 2.9%

Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI – Get Rating) rose 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.71. Approximately 21,563 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 173,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have weighed in on SGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Superior Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Superior Gold from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.
Superior Gold Trading Up 2.9 %
The company has a market capitalization of C$87.35 million and a P/E ratio of 8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.84.
Superior Gold Company Profile
Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine covering an area of 759 square kilometers (km²) located to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia; and holds a 80% interest in the Hermes open pit project that covers an area of approximately 217 km² located to the southwest of the Plutonic gold mine.
