Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Price Target Cut to C$15.50

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 77.55% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Cormark upgraded Surge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Surge Energy Stock Up 7.2 %

Surge Energy stock traded up C$0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$8.73. The stock had a trading volume of 981,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,908. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.67. Surge Energy has a 1-year low of C$3.06 and a 1-year high of C$13.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$727.71 million and a P/E ratio of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Insider Transactions at Surge Energy

Surge Energy ( TSE:SGY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.51). The company had revenue of C$169.12 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Surge Energy will post 2.9629325 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Murray Bye sold 10,000 shares of Surge Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total transaction of C$102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,505,889.

About Surge Energy

(Get Rating)

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.