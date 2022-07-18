Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $27.85

Suruga Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUGBY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.85 and last traded at $27.85, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Suruga Bank from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Suruga Bank Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $646.40 million, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of -0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.78.

Suruga Bank Company Profile

Suruga Bank Ltd. provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Japan. The company offers deposit products, such as time, ordinary, savings, foreign currency, and other deposits, as well as current and general accounts; card, housing, second house, resort, startup, project assistance, and business up term loans, as well as loans by purpose; credit and debit cards; and overdrafts and other financing products.

