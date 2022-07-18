Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Short Interest Up 62.5% in June

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the June 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Swire Pacific Trading Up 0.3 %

SWRAY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.80. The company had a trading volume of 32,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,921. Swire Pacific has a 52 week low of $5.21 and a 52 week high of $7.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.89.

About Swire Pacific

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

