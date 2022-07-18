Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Short Interest Up 62.5% in June

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the June 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Swire Pacific Trading Up 0.3 %
SWRAY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.80. The company had a trading volume of 32,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,921. Swire Pacific has a 52 week low of $5.21 and a 52 week high of $7.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.89.
About Swire Pacific
