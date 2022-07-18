Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Receives $90.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.80.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 105 to CHF 100 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 95 to CHF 85 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays cut shares of Swiss Re from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of Swiss Re stock opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Swiss Re has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.59.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

