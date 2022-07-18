Sylo Hits One Day Trading Volume of $324,170.00 (SYLO)

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Sylo has a total market cap of $11.20 million and approximately $324,170.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sylo coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sylo has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000788 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000136 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000446 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sylo Profile

Sylo (SYLO) is a coin. It launched on September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. Sylo’s official message board is medium.com/sylo-io. The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sylo’s official website is www.sylo.io.

Buying and Selling Sylo

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

