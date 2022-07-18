Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Shares Up 8.9%

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) shot up 8.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.09 and last traded at $33.00. 13,779 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 535,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLVM. Bank of America began coverage on Sylvamo in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sylvamo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Sylvamo Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.00 and a 200-day moving average of $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sylvamo news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of Sylvamo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,348,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sylvamo

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLVM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the fourth quarter worth about $13,230,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the fourth quarter worth about $1,325,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the fourth quarter worth about $1,397,000. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

Further Reading

