Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Position Reduced by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lowered its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,068,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,582,000 after purchasing an additional 148,172 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,837 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,854,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,028,000 after acquiring an additional 242,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,622,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,183,000 after purchasing an additional 562,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Sysco stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $87.87. 26,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,488,401. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The company has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.22.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

