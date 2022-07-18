Tael 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $775,262.00 (WABI)

Tael (WABI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 18th. Tael has a total market cap of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tael has traded flat against the US dollar. One Tael coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular exchanges including $6.32, $13.96, $18.11 and $34.91.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tael alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,093.57 or 1.00009256 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004533 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008436 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004526 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Tael Coin Profile

Tael (CRYPTO:WABI) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken.

Buying and Selling Tael

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Tael can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $34.91, $7.20, $24.72, $10.00, $6.32, $62.56, $45.75, $4.92, $5.22, $18.11, $119.16 and $13.96. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tael and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.