Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Price Target Cut to $88.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

TSM has been the subject of a number of other reports. cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 2.3 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $85.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $444.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a one year low of $73.74 and a one year high of $145.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

See Also

