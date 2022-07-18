Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Price Target Lowered to $88.00 at Susquehanna

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Susquehanna from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM opened at $85.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.99. The company has a market capitalization of $444.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $73.74 and a 1 year high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 28.19%.

Institutional Trading of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $299,000.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.