Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Position Lifted by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,960 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,453,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,528,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Target by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Target by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Target by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet cut Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Target from $191.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.04.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $146.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.85 and a 200-day moving average of $199.74. The company has a market cap of $68.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

