TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRP shares. Industrial Alliance Securities raised TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank lifted their price target on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.40 and a 200 day moving average of $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRP. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,475,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,185,453,000 after purchasing an additional 22,507,712 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 270.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,677,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $884,541,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445,541 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $410,409,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 22,350,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,260,463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

