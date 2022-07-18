TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Price Target Cut to €12.75

TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from €17.00 ($17.00) to €12.75 ($12.75) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of TeamViewer from €16.00 ($16.00) to €14.00 ($14.00) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TeamViewer from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of TeamViewer from €17.00 ($17.00) to €15.00 ($15.00) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TeamViewer currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.15.

TeamViewer Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMVWY opened at $4.67 on Thursday. TeamViewer has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.80.

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers TeamViewer, a remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Assist AR, a remote support solution with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly access, control, and manage connected products from anywhere.

