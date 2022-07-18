Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Price Target Cut to SEK 113

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from SEK 120 to SEK 113 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ERIC. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 78 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 80 in a research report on Friday. Cheuvreux cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.58.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.14. The company had a trading volume of 877,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,768,726. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.15. The stock has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.42.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 9.61%. As a group, analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 205,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 8,574 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 612.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 95,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 236.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 106,676 shares during the last quarter.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

