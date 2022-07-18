Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $51.50

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 51.50 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 51.50 ($0.61), with a volume of 62686 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55 ($0.65).

Ten Lifestyle Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 58.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 81.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £43.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02.

Insider Activity at Ten Lifestyle Group

In other Ten Lifestyle Group news, insider Bruce Weatherill purchased 94,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 62 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of £58,614.80 ($69,713.13).

About Ten Lifestyle Group

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc provides concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia-Pacific Region. The company assists its members to access various consumer markets, such as travel, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

