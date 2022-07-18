TenX Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.52 Million (PAY)

TenX (PAY) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 18th. TenX has a total market cap of $3.52 million and $52,126.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TenX has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TenX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0171 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,117.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00008166 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004518 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

TenX Profile

TenX (PAY) is a coin. Its launch date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX. The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech. The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech.

Buying and Selling TenX

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

