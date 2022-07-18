Ternium (NYSE:TX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ternium from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.63.

Ternium Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Ternium stock opened at $31.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.59. Ternium has a 1 year low of $29.83 and a 1 year high of $56.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ternium

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 23.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ternium will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TX. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ternium in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ternium

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

