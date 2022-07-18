Tether (USDT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $65.88 Billion

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 18th. Tether has a total market capitalization of $65.88 billion and $67.13 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tether has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tether coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004573 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,134.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,291.43 or 0.05907415 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001650 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002203 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00021581 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001974 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00034116 BTC.
Tether Profile
Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 68,166,976,394 coins and its circulating supply is 65,896,277,710 coins. Tether’s official website is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Tether
