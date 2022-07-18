The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Truist Financial

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group Stock Up 2.3 %

ENSG stock opened at $75.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The Ensign Group has a twelve month low of $68.29 and a twelve month high of $94.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $713.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.38%.

Institutional Trading of The Ensign Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 457,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,176,000 after acquiring an additional 44,707 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 392,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,338,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.