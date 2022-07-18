The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Short Interest Down 28.9% in June

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the June 15th total of 67,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,828. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $22.25.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Announces Dividend

About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

