The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) a €2.20 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.20) target price on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on O2D. Berenberg Bank set a €2.10 ($2.10) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.53 ($2.53) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.09 ($3.09) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. HSBC set a €2.50 ($2.50) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.60) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

Telefónica Deutschland Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of O2D stock opened at €2.82 ($2.82) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion and a PE ratio of 40.24. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12-month low of €2.22 ($2.22) and a 12-month high of €3.03 ($3.03).

About Telefónica Deutschland

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.