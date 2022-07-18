The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Price Target to $60.00

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on 10x Genomics from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.86.

NASDAQ TXG opened at $35.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.44 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.45. 10x Genomics has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $191.15.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $129,506.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,239,516.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $129,506.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,239,516.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $47,150.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,692.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,887 shares of company stock worth $238,290. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXG. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 46.4% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 1,315.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

