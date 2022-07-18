THEKEY Trading Up 9.4% Over Last Week (TKY)

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One THEKEY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, THEKEY has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $638,331.88 and $183,803.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get THEKEY alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000032 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000153 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000249 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY (TKY) is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling THEKEY

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.