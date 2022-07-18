Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lowered its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 3.8% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 974 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $653.54.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.5 %

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total value of $5,456,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,048,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,471.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,900.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total transaction of $5,456,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,048,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO opened at $536.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $539.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $561.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $497.83 and a one year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.