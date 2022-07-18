TigerCash (TCH) Price Down 1.1% Over Last Week

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $413,599.21 and $1.57 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TigerCash has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One TigerCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TigerCash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.00 or 0.00771678 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange.

Buying and Selling TigerCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TigerCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TigerCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.