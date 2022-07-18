Toko Token Market Cap Hits $34.24 Million (TKO)

Toko Token (TKO) traded up 10% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Toko Token has a market cap of $34.24 million and approximately $13.12 million worth of Toko Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toko Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001427 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Toko Token has traded up 16.4% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 860.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,005.59 or 0.04546378 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004521 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001636 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002210 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00021194 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001787 BTC.
Toko Token Profile
Toko Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,500,000 coins. Toko Token’s official Twitter account is @tkobytokocrypto.
Buying and Selling Toko Token
