Toncoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.16 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $1.16 billion and approximately $3.65 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00004304 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.
Toncoin Coin Profile
Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.
Toncoin Coin Trading
