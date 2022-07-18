Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Increased to C$106.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$98.00 to C$106.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TOU has been the topic of several other research reports. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. TD Securities raised shares of Tourmaline Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$80.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.50 to C$96.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$71.46.

Tourmaline Oil Price Performance

TSE:TOU opened at C$64.07 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$70.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$59.01. The firm has a market cap of C$21.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of C$29.25 and a one year high of C$80.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.01 by C($1.24). The firm had revenue of C$1.10 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 10.409999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.20%.

Insider Transactions at Tourmaline Oil

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 10,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$69.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$698,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,759,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$611,446,115.40. In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$69.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$698,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,759,973 shares in the company, valued at C$611,446,115.40. Also, Director Jill Terilee Angevine purchased 1,400 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$65.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$92,005.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,924,446.55. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 32,167 shares of company stock worth $2,216,593.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

