Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,700 shares, an increase of 36.2% from the June 15th total of 75,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of TSQ stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $8.02. 55,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,104. Townsquare Media has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $15.33. The company has a market cap of $136.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average of $11.07.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.04% of the company’s stock.
Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.
