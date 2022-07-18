Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,700 shares, an increase of 36.2% from the June 15th total of 75,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Townsquare Media Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TSQ stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $8.02. 55,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,104. Townsquare Media has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $15.33. The company has a market cap of $136.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average of $11.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media ( NYSE:TSQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). Townsquare Media had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 60.14%. The business had revenue of $100.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.96 million. Analysts anticipate that Townsquare Media will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.

