TransAlta (TSE:TA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.16

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$15.16 and last traded at C$15.15, with a volume of 33218 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TransAlta to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. CSFB increased their price objective on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.20.

TransAlta Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of C$4.11 billion and a PE ratio of -11.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$14.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14.

TransAlta Dividend Announcement

TransAlta ( TSE:TA Get Rating ) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.47. The company had revenue of C$735.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that TransAlta Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. TransAlta’s payout ratio is -14.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransAlta news, Senior Officer Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 84,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.27, for a total value of C$1,200,991.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$964,837.51. In other news, Senior Officer Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 84,162 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.27, for a total value of C$1,200,991.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$964,837.51. Also, Senior Officer Kerry Lynn O’reilly sold 103,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.01, for a total value of C$1,444,618.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,447 shares in the company, valued at C$945,229.24.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

See Also

