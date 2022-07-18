Travelers Companies (TRV) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Travelers Companies (NYSE: TRV):

7/16/2022 – Travelers Companies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/14/2022 – Travelers Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $184.00 to $177.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – Travelers Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $172.00 to $156.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/8/2022 – Travelers Companies was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/23/2022 – Travelers Companies had its “peer perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research.

6/22/2022 – Travelers Companies was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating. They now have a $156.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $185.00.

6/3/2022 – Travelers Companies was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $190.00.

6/2/2022 – Travelers Companies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/24/2022 – Travelers Companies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/23/2022 – Travelers Companies is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock.

5/23/2022 – Travelers Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $184.00 to $181.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $154.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,850. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.40 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.54%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $539,899.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,085,099.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $1,779,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,317.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $539,899.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,085,099.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,894 shares of company stock worth $8,451,233. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 100,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,843,000 after buying an additional 18,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

